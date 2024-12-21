DoingItLocal

Anyone in Need of Shelter Is Urged To Call 2-1-1 or View the List of Locations at 211ct.org

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut will experience a period of extremely cold conditions over the next several days, he is directing the state’s severe cold weather protocol to go into effect beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2024, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

This is the first time the protocol has been activated this season. Its purpose is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to these services or visit 211ct.org to view a list of locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary.

“Beginning this weekend and continuing through the first couple days of next week, Connecticut will experience the first blast of arctic air of the season with temperatures dropping into the single digits at night and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times,” Governor Lamont said. “Being outdoors for extended periods in these extreme conditions is not only dangerous but it can be fatal. Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need of a safe place to stay warm is urged to call 2-1-1 to be directed to a nearby location, or check the list of locations online at 211ct.org. Transportation to a shelter or warming center can also be provided to anyone in need. Leaving pets outdoors in these frigid conditions can also be dangerous, and it is strongly advised to bring your pets indoors.”

The following actions are implemented while the protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.