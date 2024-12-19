DoingItLocal

HARTFORD – Senator Tony Hwang has officially been reappointed by Senate Republican Leader Stephen Harding to serve as Chief Deputy Leader of the Connecticut Senate Republican Caucus for the upcoming 2025-2026 session of the Connecticut General Assembly.

Hwang was also appointed to be the Republican Leader of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Aging Committee. This committee has cognizance over all matters pertaining to senior citizens. Senator Hwang has long championed issues benefiting seniors, furthering efforts to allow Connecticut’s elderly residents to age in the setting of their choice.

Senate Republican Leader Stephen Harding in his appointment of Hwang said, “Senator Hwang has been a strong leader in our caucus, playing an integral role in accomplishing major goals for Senate Republicans, as well as the people of Connecticut. Senator Hwang has consistently been a champion for Connecticut seniors and for bipartisan, common-sense compassionate policies which help seniors age in place. He is an ideal person to serve in this leadership role.”

Senator Hwang has supported efforts in recent years to combat elder fraud and abuse, protecting seniors from insidious scams. He has also supported increased respite services for family caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia. In 2023, Senator Hwang voted to expand eligibility for Medicaid Long-Term Care (LTC) Services, and has fought to protect ratepayers of LTC insurance policies. Senator Hwang will continue the work done by the Aging Committee in PA 24-39 and PA 24-141. These bills sought to improve both the quality of life of residents in nursing homes and those aging in place. Senator Hwang applauded the past work of the Aging Committee passing policies such as creating an online nursing home consumer dashboard and limiting the number of residents in a singular nursing home room. He looks forward to joining the committee and working on issues such as aging in place initiatives and homecare and nursing home affordability.

Senator Hwang remarked, “Our senior residents have spent their lives contributing to Connecticut communities. It is essential that we respect their value, diversity and contributions and we should help with their unique needs. Now, as a leader on the Aging Committee, I will strive to maintain healthcare quality and access, improve utility affordability, lower costs of healthcare/prescription drugs, and address taxation issues for our seniors so they may live and thrive in our communities. We must continue this state’s public safety work to protect them from crime, fraud and abuse.”