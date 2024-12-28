DoingItLocal

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Bridgeport police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Norman Street and State Street. The driver refused to exit the car and ignored officers’ verbal commands, leading to a pursuit through Bridgeport that extended onto I-95 North.

The chase ended near exit 41 in Milford, where Milford Police and the Connecticut State Police assisted in stopping the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Unconfirmed radio reports suggested the driver was wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident. A witness at the scene reported that the driver released a dog onto the officers during the confrontation. Authorities reportedly recovered a firearm, though additional details have yet to be confirmed.