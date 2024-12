On December 2, 2024, during a routine patrol near Jane Street and Brooks Street, Officer Fischetti stopped a black BMW 535xi for having heavily tinted windows and an expired registration. Officer Thomas assisted with the stop, leading to the arrest of passenger Brandon Martinez. A search revealed 19.2 grams of fentanyl, 0.80 pounds of marijuana, empty packaging materials, and $467 in cash.

Martinez was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, with bond set at $70,000.