DoingItLocal

On December 16th, 2024, Christian Chavez-Sosa was arrested in Gloversville, NY, by the US Marshals. Norwalk Detectives transported him back to Norwalk Police Headquarters, where he was charged with Home Invasion, Strangulation in the Second Degree, three Violations of a Protective Order, and Burglary in the First Degree.

The home invasion incident occurred when Chavez-Sosa already had an existing protective order in place. On October 30th, he broke into the victim’s home, first destroying items and later re-entering the home only to terrorize the victim again. He strangled the victim as they laid in bed with their (victim’s) child, causing them to lose their breath. This only stopped when someone entered the room, causing an interruption. Chavez-Sosa then fled the residence.

On November 4th, he followed and harassed the same victim, making obscene gestures from his vehicle, once again violating the no-contact order of protection. The Marshals were able to locate him in NY, and the warrants for those crimes were served.

Chavez-Sosa was arrested on December 20th, 2024, and his bond was set at $300,000 for the home invasion incident and $50,000 for the third protective order violation. His court date is scheduled for December 23rd, 2024.

