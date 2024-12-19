DoingItLocal

Norwalk Police Investigate Hate Incident Involving Prejudicial Flyers Found Near City Hall

ByAlex

Dec 19, 2024

The Norwalk Police Department is conducting an active investigation into a hate incident near Norwalk City Hall. Reports received by Combined Dispatch this morning described paper flyers scattered across several streets in the area. These flyers contained prejudicial messages targeting certain cultures and religions, written in various languages.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Norwalk Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011. Additional tips can be submitted anonymously via the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, through the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com, or by sending a text with “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

