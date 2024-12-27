DoingItLocal

A virtual public informational meeting for the project will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Register for the meeting HERE. After registering, you’ll receive a confirmation email with the meeting access link.

The primary purpose of this project is to provide safety and operations improvements to the Devon Railroad Bridge, which carries one of the most popular rail lines in the U.S. Extending its service life will also lead to the construction of the future Devon Bridge Replacement Project..

No right-of-way impacts are anticipated. Construction is expected to start in summer 2025, based on design progress and approval of permit(s). The estimated cost is $110 million, with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

The proposed project plans can be viewed here:

Comments and questions can be submitted during the two-week public comment period after the meeting by January 23, 2025, to:

Please reference State Project No. 0301-0557 in the email or voicemail.

Individuals with limited internet access can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 831 1753 3580. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals with limited internet access may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting CTDOT Project Manager Gregory Funk at 860-594-3214 or email Gregory.Funk@ct.gov.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line (860) 594-2109. Requests should be made at least five (5) business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

This meeting will also be livestreamed on the CTDOT YouTube channel; no registration is required. Non-English language closed captioning will be available on Zoom and YouTube. The recording will also be posted immediately following the meeting in the list of CTDOT virtual public meetings.