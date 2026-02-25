Stratford Powered by 100% Fiber Internet with GoNetspeed’s $7M Investment

Stratford, CT. (February 24, 2026)— GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber builder, has officially connected more than 12,400 Stratford residents and businesses to ultrafast 100% fiber-optic internet— marking a major milestone as the company completes its $7 million privately funded investment in the community. Stratford now joins a growing network of connected communities as GoNetspeed continues expanding across Connecticut.

Residents and businesses can visit gonetspeed.com/ct/stratford/ to check availability and schedule installation, bringing more homes and businesses the speed, reliability, and performance they deserve.

“Fiber-optic internet is the foundation of a strong digital infrastructure, fueling business growth and enhancing the online experience for every resident,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “With a direct connection to GoNetspeed’s network at home or work, Stratford residents gain the reliable, high-performance service needed for remote work, learning, and entertainment. Our advanced fiber network helps position Stratford for continued growth and innovation.”

GoNetspeed remains committed to expanding access to high-speed 100% fiber internet throughout Connecticut. Stratford joins Ansonia, Bridgeport, Danbury, East Haven, New Haven, Hartford, and more than 40 additional communities already served by GoNetspeed—along with many more currently under construction and on track to receive GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.