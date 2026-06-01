Stratford

Enchanted Princess Spa Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Stratford

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 1, 2026

Enchanted Princess Spa celebrated its ribbon cutting on Friday, May 29, marking the opening of a new kid-focused spa and party destination at 1925 Barnum Avenue in Stratford.

Owner Taji Hairston said the business was created to give children a fun, welcoming place to enjoy manicures, pedicures, birthday parties, workshops, and other special activities.

“We just wanted to bring something fun to the community and liven up the place a little bit,” Hairston said. “Have something fun for a girl to be a girl.”

Enchanted Princess Spa offers a magical spa experience designed especially for kids, with services including gentle manicures, relaxing pedicures, sparkle makeup, face jewels, kid-friendly drinks, spa robe use, photo opportunities, and themed party packages. The business also offers private spa parties and special fairytale princess visits.

Packages include the Princess Pamper Package, Sparkle & Shine Luxury Package, Birthday Girl Luxury Package, and Royal Besties Duo, along with individual services such as manicures, pedicures, sparkle makeup, face jewels, gel polish, and a Barbie Box Photoshoot.

Hairston said the mission of Enchanted Princess Spa is to create a space where every child feels celebrated, confident, and included, no matter their background.

The new business adds another family-friendly option to Stratford and gives children a place to feel special, have fun, and enjoy a little sparkle.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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