Enchanted Princess Spa Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Stratford

Enchanted Princess Spa celebrated its ribbon cutting on Friday, May 29, marking the opening of a new kid-focused spa and party destination at 1925 Barnum Avenue in Stratford.

Owner Taji Hairston said the business was created to give children a fun, welcoming place to enjoy manicures, pedicures, birthday parties, workshops, and other special activities.

“We just wanted to bring something fun to the community and liven up the place a little bit,” Hairston said. “Have something fun for a girl to be a girl.”

Enchanted Princess Spa offers a magical spa experience designed especially for kids, with services including gentle manicures, relaxing pedicures, sparkle makeup, face jewels, kid-friendly drinks, spa robe use, photo opportunities, and themed party packages. The business also offers private spa parties and special fairytale princess visits.

Packages include the Princess Pamper Package, Sparkle & Shine Luxury Package, Birthday Girl Luxury Package, and Royal Besties Duo, along with individual services such as manicures, pedicures, sparkle makeup, face jewels, gel polish, and a Barbie Box Photoshoot.

Hairston said the mission of Enchanted Princess Spa is to create a space where every child feels celebrated, confident, and included, no matter their background.

The new business adds another family-friendly option to Stratford and gives children a place to feel special, have fun, and enjoy a little sparkle.