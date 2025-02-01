Bridgeport

Affinity Dispensary Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Proclamation from City of Bridgeport

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 31, 2025
https://youtu.be/We8zk9eLBNc


Bridgeport, CT – Affinity Dispensary proudly marked its one-year anniversary with a community celebration attended by local officials, business leaders, and residents. The event highlighted Affinity’s commitment to responsible cannabis access, economic growth, and community engagement. Representatives from the mayor’s office, City Council, and the Social Equity Council recognized the dispensary’s impact, culminating in an official proclamation declaring January 31 as “Affinity Dispensary Day” in Bridgeport. Speakers praised Affinity for revitalizing the neighborhood, fostering partnerships, and creating opportunities for those affected by past policies. Over the past year, Affinity Dispensary has become a cornerstone of the community, offering quality products while supporting local initiatives, job creation, and social equity efforts. Leaders emphasized the business’s role in fostering economic development and enhancing public wellness through education and outreach. As Affinity looks ahead to future growth, the celebration served as both a reflection on its success and a commitment to continued collaboration with Bridgeport’s residents and stakeholders.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Burning Tree

Jan 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Accident

Jan 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Strong Work By Bridgeport Firefighters

Jan 29, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Affinity Dispensary Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Proclamation from City of Bridgeport

Jan 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Black Rock Coffee House & Kitchen Celebrates Grand Opening in Fairfield

Jan 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Burning Tree

Jan 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN FEBRUARY

Jan 31, 2025 Alex