Affinity Dispensary Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Proclamation from City of Bridgeport

https://youtu.be/We8zk9eLBNc



Bridgeport, CT – Affinity Dispensary proudly marked its one-year anniversary with a community celebration attended by local officials, business leaders, and residents. The event highlighted Affinity’s commitment to responsible cannabis access, economic growth, and community engagement. Representatives from the mayor’s office, City Council, and the Social Equity Council recognized the dispensary’s impact, culminating in an official proclamation declaring January 31 as “Affinity Dispensary Day” in Bridgeport. Speakers praised Affinity for revitalizing the neighborhood, fostering partnerships, and creating opportunities for those affected by past policies. Over the past year, Affinity Dispensary has become a cornerstone of the community, offering quality products while supporting local initiatives, job creation, and social equity efforts. Leaders emphasized the business’s role in fostering economic development and enhancing public wellness through education and outreach. As Affinity looks ahead to future growth, the celebration served as both a reflection on its success and a commitment to continued collaboration with Bridgeport’s residents and stakeholders.