DoingItLocal

Norwalk

Arrest Made in Child Sexual Assault Case

Jan 26, 2025

Bryan Flores-Calero, a 19-year-old resident of Norwalk, CT, was arrested on January 23, 2025, on two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. The investigation, led by Detective English of the Special Victims Unit, began after the Norwalk Police Department received a report on November 21, 2024, from a family member who discovered the minor had been sexually abused. An arrest warrant was issued on January 23, 2025, thanks to Detective English’s work, and Norwalk Patrol Officers apprehended Flores-Calero the same day while he was driving his vehicle. He was taken into custody and held on a $50,000 bond, with a court appearance scheduled for February 6, 2025.

