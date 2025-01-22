DoingItLocal

Norwalk

Norwalk Vape Shop Arrests

By Stephen Krauchick

Jan 21, 2025

During the week of January 13, 2025, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services Division, in collaboration with the State of Connecticut Drug Control Division, conducted operations at three smoke shops in Norwalk as part of an ongoing investigation into unlicensed cannabis sales and the distribution of products containing THC levels exceeding legal limits. Authorities have also been addressing numerous complaints of vape and tobacco sales to minors, illegal marijuana sales, and the distribution of high-THC products, including edibles.

The investigation led to arrests at the following locations:

At Sono One Stop on 83 Washington Street, police arrested 45-year-old Mohamed Ali Zaiden of North Main Street, Norwalk, on January 15. Zaiden faces multiple charges, including illegal sale and manufacture of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities seized a variety of contraband, including pre-rolled cannabis products, THC flower pouches, THC vape products, THC resin, and edibles, as well as $691 in cash. Zaiden was held on a $6,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 29.

At R&R Smoke Shop and Convenience on 213 Main Street, officers arrested 23-year-old Abdellahi Ahmedou-Touh, also of Norwalk, on January 15. He was charged with possession and sale of more than 1 kilogram of cannabis, along with other related offenses. Police seized illegal THC vape products, edibles, vacuum seal bags, and packaging materials commonly used for cannabis products. The operation also uncovered marijuana flower products and $1,565 in cash. Ahmedou-Touh’s bond was set at $150,000, with a court date scheduled for January 29.

At VP Snack and Soda 108 Varieties and Deli on 108 Connecticut Avenue, 34-year-old Mohamed Salem Yaghla of the Bronx, New York, was arrested on January 14. Yaghla was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of cannabis and the illegal sale and manufacture of cannabis. Seized items included illegal THC edibles in branded packaging, along with $1,473 in cash. Yaghla was released on a $6,500 bond and is set to appear in court on January 28.

These investigations remain ongoing as authorities continue to crack down on illegal cannabis-related activities and unregulated vape product sales within the city.

