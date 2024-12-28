DoingItLocal

On Friday, December 20, 2024, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division executed a search and seizure warrant at the R & R Smoke & Convenience Store, located at 213 Main Avenue. The execution of this warrant is part of the ongoing investigation into smoke shops that sell cannabis without a cannabis license.

In Connecticut, it is illegal to sell products with a total THC concentration greater than 0.3% without a cannabis license. Officers received information that this location was selling pure marijuana and products that were well above the legal THC level.

The search warrant yielded several hundred products that were above the 0.3% THC threshold. In addition, pure marijuana, THC gummies, and Galaxy Gas nitrous oxide were also seized. The legal amount of THC allowed per gummy is 1mg, but the gummies seized exceeded this limit.

The marijuana being sold was packaged in a variety of misleadingly labeled packaging, which was also confiscated. In addition, $8,000 in U.S. currency was seized and will be applied for through the Asset Forfeiture Statutes.

Arrested: Abdellahi Ahmedou-touh, 22 years old, of 213 Main Avenue, Norwalk (living in the store).

Date of Arrest: December 20, 2024

Charges:

Possession >1.5, 5, 8 oz cannabis (21>)

Sale of 1KG or more cannabis-sbs

Possession with intent to sell 1KG or more of cannabis

Use of drug paraphernalia

Bond: Set at $100,000

Court Date: January 6, 2025