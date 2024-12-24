DoingItLocal

Norwalk, CT – A nearly six-hour standoff ended peacefully after police arrested a man accused of making threats and brandishing a weapon at a residence on Adams Avenue.

On December 23, 2024, at approximately 7:04 PM, Norwalk Police received a report of a disturbance at 32 Adams Avenue. According to authorities, 29-year-old Nabeel Osama Abdallah, who appeared intoxicated, made alarming statements about “completing a mission,” including threats to burn down the house and harm a resident. A witness also reported seeing a firearm in Abdallah’s room, and he allegedly stated that he was “not going down without a fight.”

Norwalk Police deployed Tactical Emergency Services Unit (ESU) officers and Crisis/Hostage Negotiators to the scene. Over five and a half hours, negotiators worked to de-escalate the situation, ultimately convincing Abdallah to surrender without incident.

Following his arrest, detectives secured a search warrant for the residence and recovered two facsimile firearms from Abdallah’s room. Abdallah was charged with disorderly conduct, threatening in the first degree involving a firearm, and interfering with an officer or resisting arrest. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on December 24, 2024.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The Norwalk Police Department commended the negotiators and tactical officers for ensuring a safe resolution.