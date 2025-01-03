Norwalk

3 Arrested in Norwalk Smoke Shop Burglary

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 30, 2025

At approximately 2:25 a.m. on January 30, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of a suspicious person near Van Tassell Court, not far from the store. Shortly after, an unidentified caller whispered into the phone before the call was lost. Although dispatchers could not hear the individual, they were able to trace the call’s location to 213 Main Ave.

Patrol officers quickly responded and discovered broken glass at the storefront. Inside, three male suspects were seen attempting to burglarize the business. As officers approached, the suspects fled on foot, prompting a police pursuit. Two men were eventually apprehended, while a female suspect was found hiding inside a parked car near the scene. The third male suspect managed to escape and remains at large.

During the investigation, officers learned that an employee had been inside the store when the suspects broke in. Fearing for his safety, the worker took cover inside a beverage cooler and was unharmed.

The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau has assumed the investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Detective Courtney Downer at 203-854-3182 or via email at Cdowner@norwalkct.gov.

Suspects Arrested:

  • Faith Cintron, 23, of Framingham, MA
    • Charges: Conspiracy to commit burglary (third degree), theft of a plate, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief (first degree)
    • Bond: $150,000
    • Court Date: February 14, 2025
  • Ronin LaCourt, 18, of Norwalk, CT
    • Charges: Burglary (third degree), conspiracy to commit burglary (third degree), criminal mischief (first degree), interfering with an officer, larceny (sixth degree)
    • Bond: $150,000
    • Court Date: February 14, 2025
  • Caleb Martias, 20, of Bronx, NY
    • Charges: Burglary (third degree), conspiracy to commit burglary (third degree), conspiracy to commit criminal mischief (first degree)
    • Bond: $150,000
    • Court Date: February 14, 2025

