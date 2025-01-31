Norwalk Police Arrest Suspect in Sexual Assault Case

Norwalk police have arrested Moises Ruiz, 37, of Cliff Street, following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving multiple juvenile victims. The investigation, launched by the Special Victims Unit on November 23, 2023, led to an arrest warrant for Ruiz, who was tracked to Gwinnett County, Georgia with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Ruiz was taken into custody on January 15, 2025, and extradited to Norwalk on January 28, 2025. He is charged with two counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond is set at $50,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on January 29, 2025.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or submit anonymous tips online at www.norwalkpd.com.