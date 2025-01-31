Peeping Plot Foiled: Norwalk Man Arrested for Hidden Bathroom Camera

On January 28, 2025, the Norwalk Police Department arrested Hector Camacho for Criminal Attempt at Voyeurism with Malice following a months-long investigation. The case began on September 29, 2024, when a complainant found a hidden camera in a local restaurant’s bathroom. Detectives conducted interviews, reviewed surveillance footage, and used forensic DNA analysis to identify Camacho as the suspect responsible for placing the device. An arrest warrant was obtained, leading to his apprehension by Norwalk Detectives. Camacho, a resident of Weston, CT, is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 11, 2025. The Norwalk Police encourage anyone with information to contact their tip line at 203-854-3111 or submit anonymous tips via their website or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

