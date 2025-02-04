Norwalk

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 4, 2025

Norwalk – A Norwalk resident was struck on Connecticut Avenue at the intersection of Fairfield
Avenue on February 3, 2025, at 6:07 pm by a Norwalk Police Department unmarked
vehicle responding to a call for service. The pedestrian was rushed to Norwalk Hospital, where
life-saving measures were unsuccessful. No further details are available for release at this time.
The Connecticut State Police is investigating this accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to
the family of the deceased.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

