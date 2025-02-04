Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

Norwalk – A Norwalk resident was struck on Connecticut Avenue at the intersection of Fairfield
Avenue on February 3, 2025, at 6:07 pm by a Norwalk Police Department unmarked
vehicle responding to a call for service. The pedestrian was rushed to Norwalk Hospital, where
life-saving measures were unsuccessful. No further details are available for release at this time.
The Connecticut State Police is investigating this accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to
the family of the deceased.
