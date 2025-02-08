Norwalk

Teen Arrested with Loaded Gun, Extended Magazine, and Drugs

ByAlex

Feb 7, 2025

Norwalk police arrested 18-year-old Justin Gross on February 3rd after finding him in possession of a loaded Glock with an extended magazine and marijuana packaged for sale. Detectives had a search warrant for Gross as part of an ongoing investigation. When officers spotted him on Connecticut Avenue around 6:00 PM, he attempted to flee by crossing four lanes of traffic but complied when ordered to stop.

Gross faces multiple charges, including Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. His bond was set at $500,000, with a court date scheduled for February 19th.

📞 Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
💻 Submit anonymous tips at www.norwalkpd.com
📱 Text “NORWALKPD” + message to TIP411 (847411)

