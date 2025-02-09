Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Fleeing from Traffic Stop

ByAlex

Feb 9, 2025

On February 5, 2025, at 6:41 PM, Norwalk Patrol Officers arrested 20-year-old Niza Clarke on gun charges following a motor vehicle stop. The stop occurred on North Water Street after the officer observed a moving violation. During the stop, Clarke, a passenger in the vehicle, attempted to flee but was apprehended by officers. Clarke was found to be in possession of a firearm, which was seized by officers. Clarke is a supervised party on parole and is registered on the Deadly Weapon Offenders Registry.

Clarke was charged with illegal manufacture of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with an officer, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 20, 2025. Anyone with additional information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Trespassing and Inappropriately Approaching Child

Feb 9, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Teen Arrested with Loaded Gun, Extended Magazine, and Drugs

Feb 7, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

Feb 4, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

BLUMENTHAL & SALINAS REINTRODUCE BILL TO ADDRESS GAMBLING ADDICTION

Feb 9, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Trespassing and Inappropriately Approaching Child

Feb 9, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Fleeing from Traffic Stop

Feb 9, 2025 Alex
Uncategorized

Disabled Train

Feb 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick