Norwalk Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Fleeing from Traffic Stop

On February 5, 2025, at 6:41 PM, Norwalk Patrol Officers arrested 20-year-old Niza Clarke on gun charges following a motor vehicle stop. The stop occurred on North Water Street after the officer observed a moving violation. During the stop, Clarke, a passenger in the vehicle, attempted to flee but was apprehended by officers. Clarke was found to be in possession of a firearm, which was seized by officers. Clarke is a supervised party on parole and is registered on the Deadly Weapon Offenders Registry.

Clarke was charged with illegal manufacture of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with an officer, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 20, 2025. Anyone with additional information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.