Norwalk Man Arrested for Trespassing and Inappropriately Approaching Child

ByAlex

Feb 9, 2025

Norwalk Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass, Breach of Peace

Norwalk Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Fagan after he allegedly entered private property on Woodward Ave and approached a child, offering them candy and asking if they wanted to listen to music. When the child declined and went inside, Fagan reportedly remained on the property watching them.

Officers located Fagan nearby and took him into custody, charging him with Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 20th. Anyone with additional information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

