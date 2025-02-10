Norwalk

Norwalk Middle School Employee Arrested for Assaulting Student

ByAlex

Feb 10, 2025

Norwalk Police arrested Michael Morris, a 30-year-old employee of Nathan Hale Middle School, for allegedly pushing a student. The arrest followed an investigation by the Special Victims Unit, which included multiple interviews and video analysis.

On December 5, 2024, the Norwalk Police Department received a complaint regarding the incident. Detective Tim Marquis led the investigation, gathering evidence that provided probable cause for an arrest. Based on his findings, an arrest warrant was issued by the Stamford Superior Court.

Morris turned himself in to police on February 7, 2025. He has been charged with third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $750,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on February 21, 2025.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.norwalkpd.com or via text by sending “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

