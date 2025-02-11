Standoff on Sable Street Leads to Domestic Violence Arrest

A day-long standoff on Sable Street ended safely after Norwalk Police took 34-year-old Deval Pendergrast into custody on the evening of February 10, 2025. The situation began that morning at 9:19 AM when Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a complaint of a disturbance on Sable Street. Officers responded and spoke with a female victim who reported that Pendergrast had assaulted her, throwing her down a flight of stairs and striking her in the head with a dumbbell. The victim was able to escape the home and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the assault, Pendergrast barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to exit. The Emergency Services Unit responded, and Crisis Negotiators attempted to encourage a peaceful surrender while detectives secured an arrest warrant from Stamford Superior Court. At approximately 9:15 PM, members of the Emergency Services Unit arrested Pendergrast inside the home. Authorities confirmed this was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Pendergrast has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Violation of a Protective Order, Unlawful Restraint in the Second Degree, and Disorderly Conduct. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 11, 2025. Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to seek help by calling the Domestic Violence Crisis Center hotline at 203-588-9097 or dialing 911 in an emergency. Additional tips can be submitted to the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.