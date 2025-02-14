Norwalk

Norwalk Police Arrest Suspect in Shots Fired Incident

Feb 14, 2025

On January 30, 2025, at 9:41 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area of North Taylor Avenue. Callers also reported seeing groups of individuals fleeing the area and hiding in a nearby parking lot. Patrol officers responded, secured the crime scene, and searched for suspects. Officers located 26 shell casings, consisting of 21 .40 caliber casings and five 9mm casings. A bullet hole was also found in the glass window of an apartment at 14 North Taylor Avenue. The bullet penetrated the window, entered the apartment, and was found approximately ten inches above a bed.

The Detective Bureau took over the investigation, interviewing witnesses, examining evidence, and reviewing surveillance footage. Detectives identified Anthony Palacios as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. They applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Palacios, as well as a search warrant for his residence.

On February 12, 2025, Norwalk detectives executed the search warrant and arrested Palacios at his residence. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Violation of a Protective Order, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. Palacios was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 26, 2025.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.norwalkpd.com or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

