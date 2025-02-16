Norwalk Man Arrested for Manslaughter in Infant’s Death

On June 11, 2024, Norwalk police responded to a 911 call at a residence on Rae Lane after a four-month-old infant was reported choking on formula. The male caller stated he had performed CPR for several minutes before calling for help. The infant was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives launched an investigation with assistance from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Department of Children and Families, Children’s Connection Norwalk, and the Yale New Haven Hospital DART Team. The investigation determined that the infant died due to complications from medical and nutritional neglect, with necrotizing appendicitis and chronic malnutrition. The death was ruled a homicide.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Kyle Vigneault. On February 13, 2025, Vigneault was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Risk of Injury to a Child, and Cruelty to Persons. His bond was set at $125,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on February 27, 2025.