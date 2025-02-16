Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Manslaughter in Infant’s Death

ByAlex

Feb 15, 2025

On June 11, 2024, Norwalk police responded to a 911 call at a residence on Rae Lane after a four-month-old infant was reported choking on formula. The male caller stated he had performed CPR for several minutes before calling for help. The infant was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives launched an investigation with assistance from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Department of Children and Families, Children’s Connection Norwalk, and the Yale New Haven Hospital DART Team. The investigation determined that the infant died due to complications from medical and nutritional neglect, with necrotizing appendicitis and chronic malnutrition. The death was ruled a homicide.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Kyle Vigneault. On February 13, 2025, Vigneault was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Risk of Injury to a Child, and Cruelty to Persons. His bond was set at $125,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on February 27, 2025.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Sex Offender Arrested After Peeping Tom Reports in Bridgeport

Feb 15, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Police Arrest Suspect in Shots Fired Incident

Feb 14, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Standoff on Sable Street Leads to Domestic Violence Arrest

Feb 11, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Sex Offender Arrested After Peeping Tom Reports in Bridgeport

Feb 15, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Feb 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested for Manslaughter in Infant’s Death

Feb 15, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

MAYOR GANIM AND THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT RECOGNIZE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Feb 15, 2025 Alex