Sex Offender Arrested After Peeping Tom Reports in Bridgeport

ByAlex

Feb 15, 2025

Bridgeport, CT – On February 4, 2025, officers from the Bridgeport Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to reports of suspicious activity in the area of 655 Palisades Avenue. Residents reported an individual banging on windows and looking into apartments in a neighborhood that has recently faced concerns about “peeping toms” and attempted burglaries.

During their investigation, officers made contact with Kevin Tucker. Tucker was subsequently arrested after being found in violation of unrelated offenses. He was charged with interfering with an officer and failure to register as a sex offender. His bond was set at $10,000.

The Bridgeport Police Department commends the responding officers for their thorough investigative work and commitment to community safety. The department continues to address concerns in the area and remains dedicated to protecting its residents.

