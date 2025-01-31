Black Rock Coffee House & Kitchen Celebrates Grand Opening in Fairfield

Fairfield, CT – January 31, 2025 – The Fairfield community welcomed a new culinary destination as Black Rock Coffee House And Kitchen (@blackrockcoffeehouseandkitchen) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2480 Blackrock Turnpike. Chef Lindsay Penev, the heart and soul behind the new establishment, expressed her excitement about becoming part of the vibrant local community.

“I’m very excited to be here and serve everybody in the surrounding areas,” said Chef Lindsay. “One thing I love about being here is that we’re a family. We come together, we’re creative, fresh, and fun. Our goal is to create a gathering place where everyone feels safe, welcomed, and can taste the love in our food.”

Black Rock Coffee House & Kitchen offers a unique culinary experience with halal options and an emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients. The café takes pride in sourcing organic, fair-trade coffee from Sacred Grounds in Sherman, Connecticut, ensuring every cup is crafted with care. The team of skilled baristas is dedicated to making each coffee experience special with their expert artistry.

Adding to the excitement, Black Rock Coffee House & Kitchen is expanding its hours to 8:00 PM, allowing guests to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant is also preparing to unveil a new dinner menu in the near future.

“We cook with a lot of love and passion,” said Chef Lindsay. “I love to help people, and now I get to do that through food. I’m grateful to be here and to serve this wonderful community.”

The ribbon-cutting event was met with enthusiasm from attendees, including First Selectman Bill Gerber, who praised Chef Lindsay’s dedication, courage, and vision.

For more information, visit https://blackrockcoffeeandkitchen.com/.