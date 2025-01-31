Fairfield

Black Rock Coffee House & Kitchen Celebrates Grand Opening in Fairfield

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 31, 2025

Fairfield, CT – January 31, 2025 – The Fairfield community welcomed a new culinary destination as Black Rock Coffee House And Kitchen (@blackrockcoffeehouseandkitchen) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2480 Blackrock Turnpike. Chef Lindsay Penev, the heart and soul behind the new establishment, expressed her excitement about becoming part of the vibrant local community.

“I’m very excited to be here and serve everybody in the surrounding areas,” said Chef Lindsay. “One thing I love about being here is that we’re a family. We come together, we’re creative, fresh, and fun. Our goal is to create a gathering place where everyone feels safe, welcomed, and can taste the love in our food.”

Black Rock Coffee House & Kitchen offers a unique culinary experience with halal options and an emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients. The café takes pride in sourcing organic, fair-trade coffee from Sacred Grounds in Sherman, Connecticut, ensuring every cup is crafted with care. The team of skilled baristas is dedicated to making each coffee experience special with their expert artistry.

Adding to the excitement, Black Rock Coffee House & Kitchen is expanding its hours to 8:00 PM, allowing guests to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant is also preparing to unveil a new dinner menu in the near future.

“We cook with a lot of love and passion,” said Chef Lindsay. “I love to help people, and now I get to do that through food. I’m grateful to be here and to serve this wonderful community.”

The ribbon-cutting event was met with enthusiasm from attendees, including First Selectman Bill Gerber, who praised Chef Lindsay’s dedication, courage, and vision.

For more information, visit https://blackrockcoffeeandkitchen.com/.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

J.B. Percival Co. Welcomes New Owners with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Fairfield

Jan 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Southport News: Rollover

Jan 30, 2025 Alex
Fairfield

Rollover In Fairfield

Jan 27, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Black Rock Coffee House & Kitchen Celebrates Grand Opening in Fairfield

Jan 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Burning Tree

Jan 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY KIDS EVENTS IN FEBRUARY

Jan 31, 2025 Alex
Milford

Port-A-Potty Falls Off Truck On I-95

Jan 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick