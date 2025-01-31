Fairfield

J.B. Percival Co. Welcomes New Owners with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Fairfield

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 30, 2025

Fairfield, CT – J.B. Percival Co., a beloved craft cocktail bar in the heart of Fairfield, celebrated an exciting new chapter with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the transition to new ownership. The four new owners, including Clark, Sarah, and J.R., were all dedicated patrons of the bar before seizing the opportunity to take it over in November 2024. The event, attended by local business leaders and members of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, highlighted their commitment to maintaining J.B. Percival Co. as a staple in the community while adding their own creative touches. The bar, located at 63 Unquowa Road, pays tribute to Connecticut’s manufacturing history, incorporating salvaged industrial décor that reflects its original 1920s factory roots.

During the celebration, the new owners shared their enthusiasm for craft cocktails and recommended signature drinks, including their secret-recipe espresso martini, a unique twist on the classic Manhattan, and a selection of Italian bitters and local craft beers. “We’re thrilled to be part of the Fairfield business community and to continue offering a space where people can gather and enjoy great drinks,” said Clark, one of the co-owners. Guests praised the welcoming atmosphere and the dedication of the new team in preserving what makes J.B. Percival Co. special. With a blend of classic and seasonal cocktails, as well as an ever-evolving drink menu, J.B. Percival Co. remains a go-to destination for cocktail lovers in Fairfield.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

