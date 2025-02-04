Fairfield Egan Earns High Marks From Nurse.org

The undergraduate nursing program at Fairfield University’s Egan School was ranked among

the nation’s best by Nurse.org., a healthcare platform committed to providing nurses with

trusted education, career, and clinical information to help them advance their careers.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (February 3, 2025)—The Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and

Health Studies earned top honors in Nurse.org’s ranking of traditional undergraduate

nursing programs. Capturing the #8 position in the Top 10 Bachelor of Science in Nursing

(BSN) Programs of 2025, Fairfield Egan ranked ahead of Georgetown University (#9) and

the University of Washington (#10).

“The Egan School is always delighted to receive recognition for its outstanding programs,”

said Dean Meredith Kazer, PhD, APRN, FAAN. “This latest ranking acknowledges our

reputation for educating not only competent and compassionate nurses but also future

leaders in the profession.”

Nurse.org is a prominent online platform that provides news, resources, and educational

content for nurses and aspiring nurses. It receives more than a million visits each month.

The ranking utilized the latest data sets from the National Center for Educational Statistics

and the U.S. Department of Education to assess various factors related to academic quality,

reputation, and affordability.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at Fairfield Egan is highly ranked by

several organizations, including U.S. News & World Report (#96) and College Factual (#21).

The Egan School continues to climb in national reputation and rankings due to its low

student-faculty ratio, high retention and graduate rates, outstanding undergraduate

teaching, and larger-than-average salaries for graduates.

Learn more about Fairfield Egan’s BSN program.

