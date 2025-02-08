POLICE RESPONSE TO HERITAGE SQUARE FIRE

FAIRFIELD, CT — On December 7, 2024, at approximately 4:27 PM, the Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1700 Post Road, Heritage Square Plaza. Upon arrival, first responders observed significant flames and worked diligently to contain and extinguish the fire.

Fairfield Fire Department crews successfully evacuated the building and brought the flames under control, preventing further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring the safety of everyone in the area.

Following a joint investigation by the Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield Fire Department, it was determined that the fire originated from the actions of two individuals who were intentionally attempting to ignite dry leaves within the building’s stairwell. The leaves and other debris ignited, quickly escalating into a large fire that caused approximately $400,000 in damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

On February 2, Samuel Archer (19) of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and on February 3, Henry Hirsch (20) of Ridgefield, CT, were arrested and charged with Arson in the 3rd Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree. They were released on a $50,000 bond each and are scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on February 10, 2025.

This incident underscores the severe consequences of reckless behavior involving fire. Arson is a serious crime that endangers lives, property, and the safety of the community. The Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield Fire Department urge all residents to exercise extreme caution when handling flammable materials and to educate young people about the dangers of fire. Preventative measures can save lives and prevent tragedies.

The Fairfield Police Department would like to recognize the swift actions of community members who called 911 and assisted responders in this investigation. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.