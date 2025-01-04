DoingItLocal

At approximately 4:34 PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received reports of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the 200 block of Lake Street.

Responding emergency personnel found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, including gunshot wounds to the chest and hand. The victim was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing. No information regarding a suspect or motive is currently available. I appreciate the prompt response to this investigation.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any information related to this case to Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.