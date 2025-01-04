DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 4, 2025

At approximately 4:34 PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received reports of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the 200 block of Lake Street.

Responding emergency personnel found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, including gunshot wounds to the chest and hand. The victim was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing. No information regarding a suspect or motive is currently available. I appreciate the prompt response to this investigation.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any information related to this case to Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

