DoingItLocal

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Derek Martin, 48, of 197 Hewitt Street, Bridgeport, following a call to the scene on January 9, 2025.

At approximately 5:05 PM, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the residence. Upon arrival, they discovered Martin suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso at the front of the multi-family home. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Patrol officers secured the area, and the Detective Bureau Homicide Squad, accompanied by the Forensic Identification Unit, has taken over the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the incident began inside the residence and extended to the front porch. Detectives have developed strong leads and believe Martin knew his attacker.

The investigation is ongoing, with detectives canvassing the area and seeking potential witnesses. Hewitt Street remains closed between Connecticut Avenue and Hewitt Court as authorities continue their work.

The Bridgeport Police Department extends its condolences to Martin’s family and friends. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.