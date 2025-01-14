DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Investigating Homicide on Hewitt Street

ByAlex

Jan 14, 2025

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Derek Martin, 48, of 197 Hewitt Street, Bridgeport, following a call to the scene on January 9, 2025.

At approximately 5:05 PM, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the residence. Upon arrival, they discovered Martin suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso at the front of the multi-family home. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Patrol officers secured the area, and the Detective Bureau Homicide Squad, accompanied by the Forensic Identification Unit, has taken over the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the incident began inside the residence and extended to the front porch. Detectives have developed strong leads and believe Martin knew his attacker.

The investigation is ongoing, with detectives canvassing the area and seeking potential witnesses. Hewitt Street remains closed between Connecticut Avenue and Hewitt Court as authorities continue their work.

The Bridgeport Police Department extends its condolences to Martin’s family and friends. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Stabbing

Jan 14, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Mayor Ganim Announces Funding for Congress Street Bridge Replacement

Jan 14, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Highway Crash

Jan 14, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Stabbing

Jan 14, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Investigating Homicide on Hewitt Street

Jan 14, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Mayor Ganim Announces Funding for Congress Street Bridge Replacement

Jan 14, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Highway Crash

Jan 14, 2025 Alex