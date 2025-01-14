DoingItLocal

Bridgeport, CT –Mayor Ganim announced that the City of Bridgeport received $24.6 million for the replacement of the Congress Street Bridge, located in the downtown area of the City. Funding for this project was received by the U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, with the selection process made possible by Congressman Jim Himes, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Senator Chris Murphy.

“I want to thank Congressman Jim Himes, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Richard Blumenthal for their steadfast advocacy to secure final funding for this project,” stated Mayor Ganim. “After thirty years, the Congress Street Bridge will finally reconnect the bustling East Side and Downtown neighborhoods and will increase public safety response times. The City of Bridgeport is prepared to get to work and ensure this project is completed expeditiously.”

The RAISE program allows project sponsors, including state and local governments, to pursue multi-modal and multi-jurisdictional projects that are more difficult to fund through other grant programs. RAISE grants are awarded to eligible surface transportation projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. The total federal funding for the Congress Street Bridge replacement is now brought to $26.9 million with the RAISE grant included in that total.