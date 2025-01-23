DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Frozen Puppies Found in Plastic Bags in Bridgeport, Investigation Underway

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 23, 2025

On Tuesday, January 22, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Bridgeport Animal Control officers responded to a disturbing report near the intersection of Newfield Avenue and Orange Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered two plastic bags containing the frozen remains of three deceased puppies.

The puppies, believed to be newborns between one and five days old at the time of their death, were found in tragic conditions. Authorities are now awaiting necropsy results to determine additional details about their deaths.

Bridgeport Animal Control and local police have launched an investigation and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify those responsible for this act of animal cruelty. Desmond’s Army Animal Advocates, a prominent animal rights organization, is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridgeport Animal Control at (203) 576-7727 or via email at animal.shelter@bridgeportct.gov.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Versus House

Jan 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: I-95 Crash!

Jan 23, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

A statement from the President of the Bridgeport Police Union Michael Salemme III, and response from Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter:

Jan 23, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Apartment Fire

Jan 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Frozen Puppies Found in Plastic Bags in Bridgeport, Investigation Underway

Jan 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TO HOST “TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY” FEBRUARY 1

Jan 23, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Versus House

Jan 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick