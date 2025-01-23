DoingItLocal

On Tuesday, January 22, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Bridgeport Animal Control officers responded to a disturbing report near the intersection of Newfield Avenue and Orange Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered two plastic bags containing the frozen remains of three deceased puppies.

The puppies, believed to be newborns between one and five days old at the time of their death, were found in tragic conditions. Authorities are now awaiting necropsy results to determine additional details about their deaths.

Bridgeport Animal Control and local police have launched an investigation and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify those responsible for this act of animal cruelty. Desmond’s Army Animal Advocates, a prominent animal rights organization, is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridgeport Animal Control at (203) 576-7727 or via email at animal.shelter@bridgeportct.gov.