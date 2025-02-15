Bridgeport Police Arrest Teen After ShotSpotter Activation

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 11:57 PM, Bridgeport officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation reporting five rounds fired in the 1000 block of Park Avenue. A concerned citizen also contacted the Emergency Operations Center, reporting gunshots and seeing a male in the backyards of the area.

Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and noticed freshly pressed shoe prints in the snow despite active snowfall. Following the footprints, officers tracked them to the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Herkimer Street, where they discovered 18-year-old Giovanni Gonzalez hiding.

Further investigation led officers to retrace the footprints, where they recovered a Sig Sauer P226 firearm equipped with a 20-round 9mm high-capacity magazine. The firearm was seized as evidence.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Interfering with an Officer, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. He was transported to booking for processing.