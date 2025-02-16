MAYOR GANIM AND THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT RECOGNIZE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The City of Bridgeport is celebrating Black History Month during February

2025 and recognizes this year’s theme: African Americans and Labor. This year’s theme is set to

highlight African Americans within the workforce and the significant roles African Americans

have held since July 2, 1964 when The Civil Rights Act made employment discrimination

illegal.

“Bridgeport is a culturally rich community that places a strong emphasis on inclusivity, and I

believe it’s essential to highlight our African American communities as much as we can,

especially in the ways they contribute to our workforce,” said Mayor Ganim. “There are

countless stories to share—whether they reflect joy, pain, or love. This year’s Black History

Month theme is vital for African American communities to share their life experiences with the

world.”

As this month puts creativity underneath the Black History Month microscope, there are many

City-wide events for residents and visitors to attend throughout the month of February, listed

below. All are encouraged to visit any of these events while keeping up with the City of

Bridgeport social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on other

events happening this month.

Bridgeport Public Library: Black History Month-specific events will be held throughout

the month; visit https://bportlibrary.org/calendar/ to check the calendar for different

library branch locations

February 18th: Black History Month Career Panel at CT State Housatonic

February 24th: Bridgeport Public Schools Student Debate

February 25th: Black History Month Small Business Pop-Up Market