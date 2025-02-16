MAYOR GANIM AND THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT RECOGNIZE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The City of Bridgeport is celebrating Black History Month during February
2025 and recognizes this year’s theme: African Americans and Labor. This year’s theme is set to
highlight African Americans within the workforce and the significant roles African Americans
have held since July 2, 1964 when The Civil Rights Act made employment discrimination
illegal.
“Bridgeport is a culturally rich community that places a strong emphasis on inclusivity, and I
believe it’s essential to highlight our African American communities as much as we can,
especially in the ways they contribute to our workforce,” said Mayor Ganim. “There are
countless stories to share—whether they reflect joy, pain, or love. This year’s Black History
Month theme is vital for African American communities to share their life experiences with the
world.”
As this month puts creativity underneath the Black History Month microscope, there are many
City-wide events for residents and visitors to attend throughout the month of February, listed
below. All are encouraged to visit any of these events while keeping up with the City of
Bridgeport social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on other
events happening this month.
- Bridgeport Public Library: Black History Month-specific events will be held throughout
the month; visit https://bportlibrary.org/calendar/ to check the calendar for different
library branch locations
- February 18th: Black History Month Career Panel at CT State Housatonic
- February 24th: Bridgeport Public Schools Student Debate
- February 25th: Black History Month Small Business Pop-Up Market