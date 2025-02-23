Uncategorized

Bridgeport Police Investigate Stabbing on Brooks Street

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 22, 2025

BRIDGEPORT – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning on Brooks Street.

At approximately 1:32 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Brooks Street for a report of an assault involving a dangerous weapon. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released further details about the suspect or circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridgeport Police.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Porky Makes Wide Turns

Feb 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Porch Fire

Feb 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Disabled Train

Feb 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Bridgeport Police Investigate Stabbing on Brooks Street

Feb 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Fire On Da Roof

Feb 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Postal Haze….

Feb 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Fire, out on arrival

Feb 21, 2025 Alex