Bridgeport Police Investigate Stabbing on Brooks Street

BRIDGEPORT – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning on Brooks Street.

At approximately 1:32 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Brooks Street for a report of an assault involving a dangerous weapon. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released further details about the suspect or circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact Bridgeport Police.