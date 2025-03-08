ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SECURES COURT ORDER BLOCKING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FROM FREEZING FEDERAL FUNDS

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong and a coalition of 22 other attorneys general today won a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration to block its illegal policy that would freeze funding for essential federal agency grants, loans, and other financial assistance programs. Judge John J. McConnell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island today granted the preliminary injunction after Attorney General Tong and the coalition sued the Trump administration to stop the funding freeze.

“This is a major early victory, signaling the strength of our case and the brazen lawlessness of Trump’s overreaching executive order. Let’s not forget what Donald Trump did on January 27—this was a blanket freeze on trillions of dollars of federal funding, hitting every corner of our government. This was no idle threat. On the day we sued, Head Start funding was down. Medicaid funding was frozen. We sued immediately, and the court orders we have secured are what is now standing in the way of Donald Trump defunding our police, our highways, energy assistance, and our schools. This fight is far from over, but we are prepared to stay in court for as long as it takes to protect Connecticut families and Connecticut jobs,” said Attorney General Tong.

The administration’s funding freeze policy, issued through an array of actions, including a January 27 memorandum from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), illegally withheld trillions of dollars in federal funds for states and other entities like nonprofit organizations and community health centers. The policy caused immediate chaos and uncertainty for millions of Americans who rely on state programs that receive these federal funds.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition sued the administration over the freeze on January 28, and on January 31, the court granted the attorneys general’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) blocking the freeze’s implementation until further order from the court. On February 7, Attorney General Tong and the coalition filed motions for enforcement and a preliminary injunction to stop the illegal freeze and preserve federal funding that families, communities, and states rely on. On February 8, the court granted the motion for enforcement, ordering the administration to immediately comply with the TRO and stop freezing federal funds. On February 28, Attorney General Tong and the coalition filed a second motion for enforcement seeking to stop the Trump administration from freezing hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to the states from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island granted Attorney General Tong and the coalition’s request for a preliminary injunction, halting the implementation of the administration’s policy. The Court concluded that the states had demonstrated a high likelihood of success on their claims that the actions making up the funding freeze policy were unlawful. In today’s order, the Court also required the administration to provide evidence of their compliance with regard to unfreezing FEMA funds by March 14 and to alert all agencies about the Court’s order.

The lawsuit is led by the attorneys general of California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. Joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.