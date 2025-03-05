Governor Lamont Announces Job Assistance Available for Displaced Federal Workers

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced today that the Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) has launched several programs to assist Connecticut residents who have been fired or placed on unpaid administrative leave from their federal government jobs.

“The federal government may have decided that they don’t want these skilled workers, but we want them to know that we value their public service and that Connecticut employers can use their skills,” Governor Lamont said. “Right now, Connecticut has more than 70,000 jobs available, and the Connecticut Department of Labor can help connect jobseekers to new employment or even help them begin an entirely new career if that’s what they want to do.”

Information specifically for federal workers and contractors is available on the CTDOL homepage at portal.ct.gov/dol. This resource outlines steps for filing unemployment claims, getting answers to unemployment questions, and accessing career services. Currently, there are approximately 18,800 federal employees working in Connecticut.

“This continues to be a very difficult time for federal workers, and CTDOL staff and partners are here to help,” said Connecticut Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo. “Filing for unemployment benefits is complex – it’s a federal system that requires workers to have specific separation documentation. Some workers may have been notified of their dismissal in a non-standard way and need assistance. Others may have severance and need career counseling or job search support. No matter the circumstance, CTDOL resources are available.”

CTDOL’s Rapid Response team, Business Engagement Unit, and Consumer Contact Center are working to help laid-off federal workers reenter the job market quickly. The agency also plans to host a job fair specifically for displaced federal workers and has five general job fairs scheduled for March. These job fairs are free for all jobseekers, and all participating employers and job opportunities are vetted by CTDOL.

Job placement and career services are available at no cost through the American Job Centers, offering resume writing assistance, career workshops, job search help, and support for veterans transitioning to civilian work. Both in-person and virtual appointments are available.

Unemployment benefits are subject to eligibility requirements, including work and salary history, place of residence, and other factors. Workers who received severance packages or salary continuation payments should wait until those payments end before filing for unemployment.

CTDOL also warns jobseekers to remain vigilant against fraud. The agency does not send text messages, make unsolicited phone calls or emails, or ask for unemployment account details. Jobseekers should verify any communication with CTDOL through the Consumer Contact Center and be cautious of employers charging fees to submit job applications or for employment services.