Bridgeport Police Investigate Union Avenue Shooting That Injured 14-Year-Old

ByAlex

Mar 24, 2025

Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy on Saturday evening. At approximately 5:10 p.m. on March 22, ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the 700 block of Union Avenue. Around 5:40 p.m., the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center was notified that a teen had arrived at Bridgeport Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, which was later abandoned on Mill Hill Avenue. Officers secured evidence at both locations, and the Detective Bureau’s Crime Gun Intelligence Team is actively working leads. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Matthew Goncalves at 203-581-5240 or leave an anonymous tip at 203-576-TIPS.

