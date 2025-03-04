Fairfield

Garage Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 4, 2025

Fairfield firefighters were called to Beechwood Lane for a garage fire. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the roof vents and immediately called for additional resources. The homeowner told firefighters she heard a bang and, upon opening the garage door, saw fire and smoke. Fortunately, she remembered her child’s fire safety lessons from school and quickly shut the door between the residence and the garage, helping to contain the fire. Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly, and no injuries were reported.

2025-03-04 @ 11:11 AM — #FairfieldCT #CTFire

By Stephen Krauchick

