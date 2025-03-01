Jason Perillo Sworn in as a State Senator of Connecticut’s 21st District

HARTFORD, CT – Today, State Senator Jason Perillo (R-Shelton) was sworn in at the State Capitol following his victory in this month’s special election. Senator Perillo now represents Connecticut’s 21st Senate District, which includes the towns of Shelton, Stratford, Seymour, and Monroe.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have earned the trust of the voters in the 21st Senate District. It has been a privilege to serve as the State Representative for Shelton for over 18 years, and now in the role of State Senator. I am ready to continue fighting for the hardworking residents of the 21st district”, said Sen. Perillo.

Sen. Perillo served as a member of the Connecticut House of Representatives, where he was appointed Deputy House Republican Leader in December of 2020. He is a lifelong Shelton resident, serving the community on the Housatonic Council, the Boy Scouts of America Advisory Board, as a member of the Shelton Senior Center Commission, a Corporator for the Birmingham Group, and as a member of Shelton’s School Readiness Council.