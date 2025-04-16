Connecticut Declines to Sign Federal Civil Rights Letter, Says It’s Already in Compliance

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today announced that the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) has responded to a recent request from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) regarding Title VI compliance and has opted not to sign the letter, citing that Connecticut “already does and will continue to comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

CSDE regularly reaffirms its compliance with all federal program assurances, through which USDOE continues to provide federal funding. Additionally, Local Education Agencies in Connecticut certify their compliance with Title VI to CSDE in annual applications with all assurances required for federal programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

“In Connecticut, we’re proud to support the incredible diversity of our schools and work tirelessly to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has access to a quality education and the best opportunity at the starting line in life,” Governor Lamont said. “From our educators, who are mentoring and inspiring the next generation of young people, to our curriculum, our commitment to education is what has made our schools nationally recognized, and we plan to continue doing what makes our students, teachers, and schools successful.”

The letter to USDOE’s Office for Civil Rights states, “Connecticut remains committed to safeguarding Connecticut students against the insidious effects of discrimination and continues to align its principles and programs with the requirements and purpose of Title VI, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin.”

“We will continue to build on the collective efforts of our educators, families, and school communities to create learning environments where every student is valued and supported,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “We remain focused on the work happening in our schools every day and are staunchly committed to ensuring that all our 508,402 students have access to a universe of opportunities.”

Connecticut strives to create safe and supportive learning environments that involve school personnel, leaders of community organizations, parents, and youth working together to build positive, supportive, and healthy environments that promote acceptance and respect. To that end, Connecticut is proud to have launched initiatives such as the Learner Engagement and Attendance Program (LEAP), which addresses chronic absenteeism and closes the opportunity gap through better engagement between students, teachers, and families. Additionally, over the last several years Connecticut has exceeded the benchmark set by the State Board of Education to increase the number of educators of color by 10% and continues to incorporate policies that better reflect the diversity of the students in the classroom.

What does this mean?

Connecticut’s refusal to sign the U.S. Department of Education’s Title VI compliance letter reflects the state’s stance that it already meets federal civil rights requirements and does not need to reaffirm them through new documentation. State leaders point to ongoing programs and routine compliance certifications as evidence that they are upholding anti-discrimination laws in education.

The decision may carry consequences depending on how federal officials interpret it. If the letter included updated expectations or clarified enforcement priorities, not signing could signal a policy gap between the state and federal government. While funding is not currently at risk, the move could invite closer federal scrutiny or legal challenges if there’s concern over how Title VI is being implemented. It may also place pressure on the state to more clearly demonstrate how its education policies are meeting equity goals in practice.