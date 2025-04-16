GOVERNOR LAMONT, COMPTROLLER SCANLON ANNOUNCE ENHANCED CANCER SCREENINGS FOR FIREFIGHTERS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Comptroller Sean Scanlon today announced that effective May 1, 2025, the State of Connecticut is expanding the benefits it provides to firefighters to include free, enhanced cancer screenings.

This new benefit comes in response to evidence that firefighters, due to their repeated exposure to smoke, toxic chemicals, and carcinogens in the line of duty, have a greater prevalence of cancer diagnoses and cancer-related deaths than the general population.

More than 900 firefighters enrolled in the state employee health plan and Partnership Plan, both of which Comptroller Scanlon oversees, will now have free access to a comprehensive, full-body scan once every two years. The screenings are designed to detect cancers early – often before symptoms appear – when treatment is more effective, and outcomes are significantly better.

While expected to cost the state about $150,000 annually, the costs associated with later-stage cancers are far greater – not to mention the hardship placed on firefighters, their families, and their departments.

“Firefighters have high-risk jobs and in the course of their duties are exposed to toxins that can wreak havoc on their health and put them at risk for cancer,” Governor Lamont said. “Expanding the state health plan to provide all firefighters with regular cancer screenings is essential because early detection is key to successful treatment outcomes. I appreciate Comptroller Scanlon for working with our administration to enact this change to the state health plan and provide this benefit for Connecticut’s firefighters.”

“When they’re putting their lives on the line every day, the last thing our firefighters should have to worry about is navigating their healthcare,” Comptroller Scanlon said. “That’s why I’m proud that the state health plan I run will now provide our members with the best preventative care and early screenings. Through better early detection, we can keep the men and women who serve our communities healthy and their minds at ease. I’ve been honored to work with the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut and Governor Lamont to bring this initiative to fruition.”

“Firefighters are an essential part of keeping all Connecticut residents safe,” Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) Commissioner Ronnell A. Higgins said. “At DESPP, where we are training and recruiting the firefighters of the future, we stand behind the continuing efforts by Governor Lamont and Comptroller Scanlon to keep the men and women of the fire service healthy.”

“Unfortunately, there is growing prevalence of cancer in firefighters, but early detection saves lives, and it saves our families – by blood and by profession – immense grief and hardship,” Peter Brown, president of the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut, said. “This new healthcare offering is a critical step forward in securing firefighter health and wellbeing. UPFFA is grateful for our continued partnership with Comptroller Scanlon and Governor Lamont.”

Any firefighter enrolled on the state employee health plan or Partnership Plan who is seeking more information can visit carecompass.ct.gov to connect with a representative, schedule an appointment, and find providers in their area.