STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN MAY 2025

5/1: 3:00–4:30 PM — Homeschoolers Meet-Up

This is a meet-up for tween and teen homeschoolers to connect. Enjoy an hour in the Teen Department to talk, play games or read some books. Grades 6–12. Registration is required.

5/5: 3:00–4:30 PM — Cinco de Mayo Drop-in Craft

Stop by the Teen Department to celebrate Cinco de Mayo! We’ll make a craft, play music, and eat some snacks while learning about this Mexican celebration. Grades 6–12. No registration required.

5/8: 3:30–4:30 PM — Volunteer Open House

The 2025 Summer Volunteer Open House is coming soon! Mark your calendar if you’re interested in volunteering in the Children’s, Teen, and/or uCreate Department this summer. The meeting will cover applications, registrations, responsibilities, and schedules.

Teen & uCreate applications: accepted 5/8–5/22.

Children’s applications: accepted until 5/30.

More info: www.stratfordlibrary.org/volunteer.

Grades 8–13 (must have completed 7th grade). Location: Board Room.

5/8: 4:00–5:30 PM — Cake Pop Fun!

Are you ready for some Cake Pop Fun? Let’s work together to create these sweet treats and make one for a special woman in your life in honor of Mother’s Day. Location: Lovell Room. Grades 6–12. Registration required.

5/12: 4:30–5:30 PM — Express Yourself: The Singing Bowl Experience

This unique program includes a brief lecture on the history of Tibetan singing bowls, a discussion on sound healing, and hands-on practice with the instruments. Ends with a group meditation. Location: Lovell Room. Grades 8–12. Registration required.

5/18: 3:30–4:30 PM — Stress ReDUCKtion

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Paint your own giant rubber ducky and enjoy provided snacks. Location: Teen Department. Grades 6–12. No registration required.

5/20: 4:00–6:00 PM — Kindness Hour Special Event (All Ages)

Join Bunnell High School’s Kinder Connect Club & the Stratford Library Teen Department to create gift baskets for children at Yale New Haven Hospital. Bring items to donate or help decorate and pack. Donations accepted at the Teen Desk anytime. All ages. No registration required.

5/22: 3:30–4:30 PM — Homeschoolers Meet-Up

A repeat of the May 1 meet-up. Grades 6–12. Registration is required.