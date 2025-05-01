Stratford Police Arrest Man for Violating Protective Order, Illegal Gun Possession

Stratford, CT – On April 23, Stratford Police arrested 29-year-old Mark Febres after a domestic violence investigation led them to the Top Quality Vibes Bar in Orange. Febres, who is a convicted felon and the subject of a full no-contact protective order, was found with a Glock 43X firearm and taken into custody without incident.

Febres was charged with Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, Harassment 1st Degree, and Stalking 2nd Degree. He is being held on a $200,000 bond with a court date set for April 25. The Orange Police Department took custody of the firearm and secured an additional arrest warrant, with further charges including Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. Febres faces an additional $500,000 bond related to those charges.