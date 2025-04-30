Three Arrested After Taxi Driver Assaulted at Norwalk CITGO

https://youtu.be/nTRFHsR_DMU

Norwalk, CT – April 24, 2025 – At 11:46 PM Thursday night, Norwalk Police responded to the CITGO gas station at 128 Connecticut Avenue after receiving reports that a taxi driver had been assaulted by three individuals.

When officers arrived on scene, they separated the involved parties and began their investigation. The taxi driver had suffered lacerations to the left side of his face after being punched and struck with a gas station squeegee. Medical aid was requested.

According to police, the suspects refused to pay their cab fare, assaulted the driver, and stole personal items from the taxi. Surveillance footage and witness accounts supported the claims.

The suspects were placed under arrest, but one of them, Lance Harris, 21, of Bronx, NY, became combative while being transported. Harris kicked the inside of the police cruiser, broke off part of the partition, and used it to strike the window. Officers struggled to remove the object from Harris, during which one officer sustained abrasions to his forearm. Harris also spit on another officer’s outer vest carrier.

After arriving at the holding facility, Harris reportedly damaged two separate security cameras in different cells, requiring officers to relocate him multiple times.

Arrested:

🔹 Lance Harris, 21, of 450 East 169 St, Bronx, NY

Charges: Two counts of assaulting a police officer, interfering with a police officer, assault 3rd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, and breach of peace 2nd degree

Bond: $50,000

Court Date: May 12, 2025

🔹 Christophe Bunting, 23, of 380 East Main St, Apt 5F, Stamford, CT

Charges: Assault 3rd degree and breach of peace 2nd degree

Bond: $10,000

Court Date: May 12, 2025

🔹 Cory Hampton, 19, of 2614 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY

Charges: Assault 3rd degree, breach of peace 2nd degree, and larceny 6th degree

Bond: $20,000

Court Date: May 12, 2025