UPDATE: One Displaced After Kitchen Fire on Lockwood Lane in Norwalk; Red Cross Assisting

Apr 21, 2025

A kitchen fire broke out on April 20th on Lockwood Lane in Norwalk, prompting a swift response from first responders who quickly brought the blaze under control. While the fire was contained to the kitchen area, one resident was displaced as a result of the damage.

The American Red Cross is helping one family – one adult after a fire today on Lockwood Lane, Norwalk. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family’s immediate needs. Responders included: Heather Dunn, Max Morenberg, Namrata Kanwal and Jon Basso.

The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more. The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as deodorant, toothbrushes, shaving supplies and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire.

Those affected will connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan. The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and commitment of our volunteers.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization depending on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @CTRedCross

