Norwalk: Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on Wilson Avenue

Shortly after 7:00 PM on April 19th, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Wilson Avenue. Emergency crews responded swiftly to the scene, where the bicyclist was found with serious injuries and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Norwalk Police Accident Investigators are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is urged to contact Officer Taylor Equi at tequi@norwalkct.gov or (203) 854-3035, or leave an anonymous tip by calling the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.