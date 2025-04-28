Norwalk

Vape Shop Search Warrant Leads to Arrest

ByAlex

Apr 27, 2025

On April 22, 2025, Norwalk Police served a search and seizure warrant at Clever Smoke Shop on New Canaan Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation into unlicensed cannabis sales. Officers found pre-wrapped marijuana cigarettes, edibles, and vape products concealed in a storage cabinet hidden behind beverage boxes, along with $7,030 in cash.

Seized items included 287 pre-rolled cigarettes, 50 marijuana flower pouches, 215 illegal vape pens, 49 THC edibles, and nearly 39 pounds of packaged marijuana. Following the investigation, 37-year-old Nileshkumar Patel of Freeport, NY, was arrested and charged with possession and possession with intent to sell over 1kg of marijuana product.

